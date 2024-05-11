Türkiye's US Envoy Urges Strategic Approach Over Differences

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye and the United States need to adopt a "strategicapproach" to address their differences for enhancing bilateralrelations, Ankara's Ambassador to Washington has said, addressingthe 39th American-Turkish Conference in Washington.

"In spite of progressive development of our economic relationsand steps towards structured political dialogue within the contextof strategic mechanism, there is still room for improvement invarious contentious issues in our bilateral relations," Sedat Onalsaid on Friday, the second day of the conference.

The two-day conference is the premier venue for US and Turkishbusiness leaders to engage in commercial diplomacy, and itshowcases bilateral ties and collaboration across third-countrymarkets in strategic sectors.

"In order to address our differences in an effective andresult-oriented manner, we need to adopt a strategic, rather thantransactional approach," Onal told the attendees.

Increased cooperation between the two countries could also helpexpand security, stability and prosperity in various regions, whilealso contributing to the fulfilment of sustainable developmentgoals, he added.

"Agreeing to disagree and meeting at the lowest commondenominator could not and should not be sufficient for strategicallies," he stressed.