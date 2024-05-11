Arvind Kejriwal Bail: Delhi CM To Start Lok Sabha Poll Campaign Today BJP Confident To Win All 7 Seats | 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court of India on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till June 1 in the money laundering case registered by the Directorate of Enforcement in connection with the Delhi excise policy. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta ordered Kejriwal to surrender on June 2. The SC's move was hailed by the INDIA bloc parties who have come together to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Kejriwal was in jail since March 21 are 10 updates on Arvind Kejriwal's interim bailThe apex court has imposed a few conditions while granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal such as-no interaction with any of the witnesses of the case; prohibited from accessing any official files connected with the case, and cannot make any comment pertaining to his role in the case's busy Saturday: What his first day after interim release looks likeThe court has also barred Arvind Kejriwal from visiting his office or the Delhi secretariat and signing official files unless absolutely necessary for obtaining the lieutenant governor's approval SC has asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), supremo, to furnish bail bonds of ₹50,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the Jail Superintendent Supreme Court is hearing Kejriwal's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict last month upholding his arrest in the case. The bench said arguments on Kejriwal's plea against his arrest will continue next week and it will try to pronounce the judgement on the petition before the summer vacations start on May 20.'Here I am': Kejriwal exits Tihar jail after SC grants interim bail | WatchSunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant interim bail to her husband. \"Hanuman ji ki jai. This is the victory of democracy. It is the result of the prayers and blessings of millions of people. Many thanks to everyone,\" she wrote Kejriwal stepped out of the Tihar jail's gate number 4 in the presence of 'dhol' beats and loud cheers. A sea of yellow and blue flags were seen floating in the air with slogans like \"Jail ke taale toot gaye, Kejriwal ji chhoot gaye\" renting the air Arvind Kejriwal be the impact player in remaining Lok Sabha poll phases?Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the public to unite against \"dictatorship\" and said that he is fighting \"with everything that he has\" following his release from jail on an interim bail on Friday Kejriwal has announced a press conference at the AAP party office on Saturday. At 11 am, the Delhi CM will be visiting Lord Hanuman's temple in Connaught Place. Thereafter, he will hold a press conference with part workers at 1 pm. At 4 pm, the AAP supremo will hold a road show in Mehrauli, and at 6 pm another campaign rally for Lok Sabha polls in Krishna Nagar grants interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal till June 1 in excise policy caseDelhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the Supreme Court's interim bail order to the Delhi Chief Minister will not affect the elections and that the BJP will win all 7 seats of Delhi. Under a seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and the AAP, the former is contesting from 3 Lok Sabha seats in the national capital while the latter is from the remainig four Lok Sabha polls in Delhi will be held on May 25--the sixth phase of the electoral process. In 2019 general election, the BJP achieved a complete victory, capturing all seven seats in the national capital.

