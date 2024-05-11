Watch | Chennai Skywatchers Thrilled As International Space Station Graces Night Sky, Says 'Flew Too Fast'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The International Space Station (ISS) which is considered to be the 'third brightest object in the night sky' was visible in skies in Chennai on May 10. This came after NASA indicated that the ISS can be viewed with bare eyes from various Indian cities between May 8 and May 23 user from Chennai posted videos the sightings on social media. Users shared their excitement and said,“fortunate to witness International Space Station with the naked eye, today in Chennai”Another added,“Got a spectacular view of the International Space Station passing over Chennai tonight. Thanks, NASA and Space_Station for the heads up!”One of the user also shared the time when it was visible,“The International Space Research Station in Chennai was visible as a white dot from 7.07 pm to 7.09 pm.”“Witnessed the #ISS in #chennai. Flew too fast,” another user added.“Even with cloudy weather, ISS was bright enough to see,\" one user added.“International Space Station looks like a moving Star.”In case you missed the sightings, you can watch it again. As per Spot the Station, the ISS can be visible over Chennai skies today i.e. May 11 at 5.02 am. Among other dates are: May 12 at 4.14 am, 7.08 pm; May 13: 5 am; May 14: 4.14 am.
Here are some videos shared by users:
