Cannabisnewsbreaks Cannacon West To Propel Growth Of Cannabis Industry In Western US

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CannaCon , a leading conference company, is announcing the

CannaCon West Albuquerque . The event is set to take place on May 17-18, 2024, at the stunning Albuquerque Convention Center, Albuquerque. CannaCon West Albuquerque is one of several national CannaCon expos. It is designed to propel the growth of the cannabis industry in the western U.S., reverberate nationally, and create lasting value for years to come. According to the announcement, the two-day event paves the way to building a new industry paradigm in the western region of the U.S. by offering dynamic entrepreneurs expertise in raising seed capital, business and legal advice, key information, and engaging discussions on the latest scientific and financial trends, marketing and branding services. The event will also offer the latest products from across the board, including retail displays, extraction technology, world-class genetics, and the latest innovations in cultivation supplies. In addition, the event will feature enlightening educational seminars led by an elite group of industry experts. It also promises to offer attendees the opportunity to foster lasting relationships with industry peers in a businesslike but relaxed environment.

About CannaCon

CannaCon is dedicated to creating and strengthening lifelong partnerships within the emerging cannabis industry. Its mission is to provide a global B2B venue for cannabis business, marijuana entrepreneurs, investors and community partners to showcase industry products, people, innovations and technology. CannaCon is committed to cultivating business values within the cannabis industry through education and responsible community involvement. Learn more at

.

