Investornewsbreaks Dealflow's Upcoming 5Th Annual Reg A Crowdfunding Conference To Showcase Expert Insights On Raising Capital

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DealFlow Events today announced The 5th Annual Reg A Crowdfunding Conference , the world's largest annual gathering of dealmakers and other online investment platforms that specialize in raising capital through the Regulation A and crowdfunding mechanisms. The event is scheduled for Thursday, June 20, 2024, at the majestic Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York. This year's one-of-a-kind conference promises to offer attendees the unique opportunity to gain expert insights on the latest marketing strategies, fee structuring, and deal-making, as well as anticipating and adapting to the rapidly changing regulatory environment. It will feature more than 30 invited speakers who will share their perspectives on raising capital through Regulation A public offerings, advanced reporting requirements, disclosure rules, accounting considerations, issuance mandates, and leveraging emerging industry trends to drive successful crowdfunding ventures and maximize business development opportunities. The information-packed agenda will offer insightful presentations by industry experts, Three-minute Company Pitches, engaging panel discussions that feature a range of renowned industry speakers, back-to-back fireside chats, and a Round Table discussion. Attendees will interact directly with invited experts while engaging with professional services providers and strengthening professional relationships during lunch and scheduled networking breaks.

About DealFlow Events

DealFlow Event is widely recognized as a symbol of quality. For more than two decades, DealFlow Events has created events that feature exclusive networking, education and business development opportunities. In addition, DealFlow Events has produced over 200 conferences, seminars, and webcasts on a variety of financial topics. These events are the signature programs in their respective markets, offering high-quality content and professional networking opportunities. To learn more about the company, please visit .



