Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Anticipate Lucrative Returns From Go Digit IPO

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are poised to reap substantial rewards from the upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of insurance startup Go Digit, with an anticipated 271% return on their investment. Back in January 2020, Kohli purchased 266,667 shares of the company at ₹75 per unit through a private placement, amounting to a total investment of approximately ₹2 crore. Considering the upper band price of ₹278 for the IPO, their initial investment of ₹2.5 crore is expected to skyrocket to ₹9.25 crore, resulting in a notional profit of ₹6.75 crore.

Similarly, Anushka Sharma also made a significant investment in Go Digit, acquiring 66,667 shares at ₹75 per share, totalling ₹50 lakh. With the upper price band projection, her investment is estimated to be valued at around ₹1.85 crore. The power couple's strategic investment in Go Digit is positioned to yield substantial returns, highlighting their savvy financial acumen and investment foresight.

