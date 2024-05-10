Tech Leaders And Celebrities To Converge At ETCIO Annual Conclave 2024 In Goa

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, May 10, 2024: The ETCIO Annual Conclave, under the compelling theme "Leading Digital Into 2024," is poised to set the benchmark for the future of digital strategy and innovation. From May 23 to 26, this pivotal sixth edition will bring together tech visionaries, business moguls, and celebrity influencers in Goa to navigate the latest in transformative strategies and pioneering technologies.



Hosted by The Economic Times, this year's event promises an unrivaled lineup of keynote speakers, including cricket legend Anil Kumble, acclaimed actors Genelia Deshmukh and Kriti Sanon, along with tech entrepreneur Ritesh Agarwal of Oyo. Their diverse insights will illuminate the intersection of celebrity influence and technological advancement, energising a dynamic conclave.



Esteemed tech executives such as Ramesh Lakshminarayanan (HDFC Bank), Rajesh Ram (Bank of India), and others from leading companies, including Jio Platforms, Lupin, and Airbus, will join the dialogue. These industry leaders will delve into critical themes such as intelligent applications, generative AI, Cloud 3.0, and the geopolitical influences shaping today's tech strategies.



Highlights of the summit include panels and fireside chats focusing on generative AI disruption, the rise of Cloud 3.0, and integrating ESG strategies into tech leadership. The event provides a prime opportunity for CIOs, CTOs, and senior executives to gain crucial insights and build new connections while exploring cultural activities in Goa.



The ETCIO Conclave is an essential platform for CIOs, CTOs, and senior tech executives to gain pivotal insights, forge strategic partnerships, and experience the vibrant Goa culture. It is a must-attend for professionals aiming to stay at the forefront of technological innovation and leadership.





