US Announces $400 Mn In Additional Weapons Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, May 11 (IANS) The US has announced an additional package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine worth $400 million.

Capabilities included in the package were additional air munitions for Patriot and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems; Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; equipment to integrate Western launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine's systems; additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and ammunition, according to a statement by the State Department released on Friday.

Also to be provided to Ukraine were 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds; TOW and Javelin missiles and AT-4 anti-armor systems; Precision aerial munitions; High-speed Anti-radiation missiles; Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles; M113 Armoured Personnel Carriers; Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles; coastal and riverine patrol boats; small arms ammunition and grenades; demolitions munitions; and spare parts, the statement said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The US has committed more than $51.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of President Joe Biden's administration, including more than $50.6 billion since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24, 2022, the Defence Department said in a news statement.

The new assistance from the US came on the same day northern Ukraine was reportedly attacked by Russia in a new ground operation that began on Friday dawn.

Targeting the border town of Vovchansk near Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv, the attack was the most serious cross-border ground offensive by Russia in nearly two years, according to a CNN report citing a Ukrainian military source.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who thanked the US for the new package on X, was quoted by CNN as saying the assault was part of "a new wave of counteroffensive actions" by Russia, adding that a "fierce battle" was being fought in the area.