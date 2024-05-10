Five Indian Sailors Released From Cargo Ship Seized By Iran For Israeli Links

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, May 11 (NNN-PTI) – Five Indian sailors, who were part of a 17-member Indian crew on a cargo vessel, seized last month by Iran for its Israeli links were released, foreign ministry officials said, yesterday.

The Indian Embassy in Iran, while sharing details of their release, thanked the Iranian authorities for their close coordination with them and the Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas.

“Five of the Indian sailors on MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) Aries, have been released and departed from Iran this evening (last night). We appreciate the Iranian authorities for their close coordination with the Embassy and Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas,” the embassy in a brief statement posted on social media, said.

The Iranian military seized the cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz, with 17 Indian crew members on board, on Apr 13.

A woman, who was part of the 17-member Indian crew, returned home on Apr 18.

Officials said, with the release of five more Indians, the number of Indian crew members still aboard the container vessel remains 11.

India's foreign ministry earlier stated its mission in Tehran was in touch with the Indian crew members aboard the container vessel.– NNN-PTI