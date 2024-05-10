JKP Launches Mission 'Clean Up' To Fight Drug Menace

The drive, according to the sources, has been launched throughout the valley utilizing human intelligence, including youth-both male and female-having previously struggled with drug addiction.

The youngsters, who have voluntarily offered their services to the campaign, will serve as 'stool pigeons' at schools, colleges, private institutions, gardens, abandoned places and the areas surrounding drug-hotspots.

“The youngsters having volunteered to serve as informants have gone through a difficult stage of drug addiction and are fully aware of the detrimental effects it has had on their lives. They do not want others to become victims of this poison,” a senior police official told Kashmir Observer.

The official said that following proper treatment and counseling at drug rehab facilities, these youth are now living drug-free lives, and are ready to help police target drug peddlers and their proxies in the region.

“After quitting drugs, we encourage youngsters who were into drug addiction to continue their studies or those who have dropped out to focus on their career. Though they are neither compensated nor coerced into being informants, they voluntarily contribute to the effort to prevent drug abuse among others,” he added.

He said since the informants are tasked with identifying both drug consumers as well as traffickers, the entire drug supply chain is decimated so that no one musters the courage to even consider buying or selling narcotics.

“They are doing a social service by assisting law enforcement in disrupting drug supply networks. These informants are required to monitor closely what other students are doing at schools, colleges and private tuitions, including how they manage bringing drugs and whether anybody is assisting them in doing so.”

“In addition to studies or jobs, they may provide us with information on any such activity; their voluntary work takes up relatively little of their time. However, studies will be prioritized over social work.”



Sources within the police department said that the volunteers have to identify those selling drugs in marketplaces and local communities. They monitor vendors closely, especially those operating tea stalls, as they are suspected of dealing in narcotics.

“This initiative will send a strong message to those who construct mansions at the cost of young people who are severely addicted to drugs,” they said.

Drug dealers, they said, will be readily targeted since they are unsure of who their real client is and who may be the informant.



In response to a query on the number of youngsters tasked for the job and the duration of the drive, a police

official said,“Considering the volunteers' safety, the information is extremely sensitive, which cannot be shared in the public domain.”

“From the north to the south and central Kashmir, our informers keep a close eye on you. They might be neighbors, family members, or pals. They are everywhere, so stop poisoning kids or you will get into trouble,” police warned the drug dealers.

