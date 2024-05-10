$287M For Phase 2 Of Hilla Sewer Project

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced the start of the second phase of the Hilla Sewer Project, with a budget of $287 million, during a visit to the Babil province on Thursday.

While on a field tour, the prime minister reviewed the progress of the first phase and emphasized the importance of monitoring infrastructure projects, including sewer and sanitation projects experiencing delays in Hilla.

Al-Sudani noted that the project's first phase requires collaboration from all sectoral authorities and local government, as it includes deep excavation (15 meters) and extensive pipeline installations (9 meters), as well as the construction of water supply networks and stations. He mentioned the plan to complete sewer infrastructure in neighborhoods, including road furnishings and other amenities.

The prime minister stressed adherence to engineering standards and around-the-clock work in multiple shifts by the executing company. This approach aims to complete the project components concurrently and proceed with the second phase as per the scheduled timeline.

Al-Sudani instructed the executing company to present a realistic implementation plan in coordination with the Ministry of Planning, Babil Province, and the Advisory Commission. A meeting in Baghdad with technical authorities and the company will review the project timelines. He also directed the resident engineer's office to ensure specifications and to avoid any subsequent re-excavation, along with conducting reliable laboratory tests by reputable consulting offices and firms to avoid any unexpected delays.

(Source: PMO)