Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3151415 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah decrees dissolving the National Assembly and suspending some articles of the Constitution.

3151447 KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the resolution passed by the UN General Assembly to back Palestine bid for full UN membership.

3151389 NEW YORK -- The United Nations General Assembly passes with overwhelming support Palestine turning from a non-member observer state to a full UN member.

3151362 MADRID -- EU high representative Josep Borrel says Spain will recognize the State of Palestine on May 21.

3151368 BEIRUT -- An Israeli occupation drone attack kills two people and injures several others in southern Lebanon. (end)

