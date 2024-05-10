Flash Floods Kill 50 In One Day In North Afghanistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Kabul: At least 50 people, mainly women and children, were killed Friday in flash flooding that ripped through northern Afghanistan, official said, in a country highly vulnerable to climate change.

A disaster management official in the northern province of Baghlan said heavy seasonal rains sparked the flooding, and residents were unprepared for the sudden rush of water.

"So far, the number of dead is 50 as per the hospital authorities of Baghlan-e-Markazi district," said Hedayatullah Hamdard, the head of the provincial natural disaster management department, adding the toll could rise.

Emergency personnel were "searching for any possible victims under the mud and rubble, with the help of security forces from the national army and police", Hamdard told AFP late Friday.

"The weather is very gloomy right now and it might pour again," he added.

Dozens of tents, blankets and food were provided to those who lost their homes, the official said.

Video footage seen on social media showed huge torrents of muddy water swamping roads and bodies shrouded in white and black cloth.

In one video clip, children are heard crying and a group of men are looking at floodwaters, in which bits of broken wood and debris from homes can be seen.

Since mid-April, flash flooding and other floods have left about 100 people dead in 10 of Afghanistan's provinces, with no region entirely spared, according to authorities.

Farmland has been swamped in a country where 80 percent of the more than 40 million people depend on agriculture to survive.

Rains on Friday also caused heavy damages in northeastern Badakhshan province and central Ghor province, officials said.