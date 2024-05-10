Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Six Russian Bikes In Bakhmut Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards with Ukraine's Pomsta (Revenge) brigade have destroyed six Russian bikes in the Bakhmut sector.

That's according to Ukraine's State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform reports.

Video: State Border Guard Service

The border agency reported that the occupiers use motorcycles to move between positions as light and maneuverable transport.

"However, the strike drones of the Phoenix unit of the Revenge Brigade successfully detect and destroy them," the border guards said.

Photo: State Border Guard Service