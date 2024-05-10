OIC Welcomes UNGA Vote On Palestine's Bid For Full Membership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 10 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed on Friday UN General Assembly's adoption of a historic resolution, with a sweeping majority, stressing that Palestine's state is qualified to get a full member and granting it additional rights.

In a statement, the OIC said this resolution expressed an international consensus on backing the legitimate rights of Palestinian people, including self-determination, freedom, justice, independence and the need of ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories occupied since 1967.

It affirmed its absolute support to the legitimate rights of Palestine's state in embodying its political and legal position at the UN, like to the rest of the world's states, as a gain that should have been implemented since decades, according to the statement.

It referred to historic, legal and political rights of Palestinian people to their land confirmed by the relevant UN resolutions, in addition to the official recognition of 144 states of Palestine's state, which has full membership at dozens of international organizations and agreements.

Meanwhile, OIC Secretary General Hussien Taha lauded positions of the states, which supported the resolution at the UNGA, calling on the UN Security Council to re-consider granting Palestine full UN membership, the statement said.

He also urged the stated that did not recognize Palestine's state to take this step to back efforts aiming to end the Israeli occupation and halt genocide facing Palestinian people, it noted.

This contributes to empowering Palestinian people to practice all legitimate rights, including the return, self-determination and the establishment of an independent state based on 1967 borders with East Palestine as its capital in order to reach permanent, comprehensive and fair peace based on the relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, it stated.

The UNGA voted with a majority of 143 member states on giving Palestine's state full UN membership, while nine countries voted against and 25 others abstained.

The resolution submitted by the Arab group and some other countries approves that Palestine is qualified to get full UN membership, in line with the fourth article of the UN Charter. (end)

