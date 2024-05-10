Kuwait Amir Decrees Dissolving Parliament

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued an Amiri Order on Friday to dissolve the National Assembly and suspend some articles of the Constitution for a period not exceeding four years.

The Amiri Order stated: based on the country's best interests, we decree the following:

Article One: Dissolving the National Assembly.

Article Two: Suspending articles 51, 56 (paragraphs two and three), 71 (paragraph two), 79, 107, 174 and 181 of the Constitution for a period not exceeding four years, during which the democratic practice in the country will be reviewed and the findings of a study will be referred to us to take what we deem appropriate.

Article Three: The Amir and the Council of Ministers shall assume the powers granted to the National Assembly.

Article Four: Laws are issued by draft decree.

Article Five: The Prime Minister and ministers, each within his jurisdiction, must implement this Order, and it shall come into effect once published in the official Gazette. (Pickup previous)

yab









MENAFN10052024000071011013ID1108199581