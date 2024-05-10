São Paulo And Minas Gerais Predict Smallest Orange Harvest In A Decade

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The São Paulo and Minas Gerais region, Brazil's hub for citrus production, is expected to experience a significant 24.36% drop in orange output for the 2024/25 season.



This decline will reduce the yield to 232.38 million 40.8 kg boxes and marks the lowest production in a decade, as Fundecitrus reported.



According to Fundecitru , adverse climate conditions and greening disease have devastated crops.



Adverse conditions have particularly affected São Paulo, the nation's leading orange producer.



Brazil's citrus belt provides most of the oranges that fuel the country's position as the world's largest orange juice exporter.







This expected reduction could impact global supply and pricing, underscoring the link between climate effects and agricultural stability.



In response, producers may need to reconsider their strategies to mitigate future losses.



Research into sustainable farming practices could prove vital in safeguarding against future climate disruptions.



Adjustments in global trade patterns may become necessary as the industry faces a predicted shortage. This could lead to increased imports to meet demand.



The situation presents challenges but also opportunities for adaptation and improvement in the citrus sector.

Background - São Paulo and Minas Gerais Predict Smallest Orange Harvest in a Decade









The Brazilian orange market is currently experiencing significant stress due to a combination of disease, climate change, and market dynamics.



This has led to a noticeable impact on both domestic and global orange juice supplies.

















In São Paulo, the traditional heart of Brazil's citrus production, orange and orange juice prices have soared by nearly 40% over the past year.



This level of increase even surpasses those seen during the 2020 pandemic.









MENAFN10052024007421016031ID1108199541