Colombian Coffee’S Strategic Pivot To The Chinese Market

Colombian coffee exports to China have soared, marking over a 200% increase in recent years.



This surge signals Asia's expanding influence in the global coffee industry.



Germán Bahamón, General Manager of the National Federation of Coffee Growers FNC , noted a 224% increase in China's green coffee sales since 2022.



FNC is not just selling coffee; they're significantly expanding their presence in China and considering opening a store.



This expansion is crucial to Colombia's strategy to increase its market share globally, with operations in China, the Netherlands, and the USA.



Back in Colombia, coffee production is also seeing robust growth. Cenicafé's data indicates a 16% increase in production this year.







Forecasts for the first half of the year estimate the harvest at about 5.8 million bags, representing a 17% increase from the previous year.



Financially, Colombian coffee exports have seen a substantial rise, with a 31% increase from October to April.



Simultaneously, the FNC has managed to cut expenses in its international offices by 35%, significantly boosting operational efficiency.



This remarkable growth in exports, along with strategic positioning in vital international markets, underscores Colombia's dedicated efforts.



These efforts are aimed at bolstering its stance in the fiercely competitive global coffee market.



Particularly targeting the burgeoning Chinese market, Colombia aims not just to participate but to lead in the global coffee supply sector.

