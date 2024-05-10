Western Union Reconnects US-Cuba Financial Lifeline

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday, Western Union resumed its remittance service to Cuba, reconnecting the economic lifeline that many Cubans depend on.



This service, which has been down since January 28 due to technical issues, plays a crucial role in the lives of countless families on the island and their relatives in the USA.



Rodrigo Garcia, the president of North America and Latin America at Western Union, emphasized the importance of this link.



"Our service fosters vital connections between people in the USA and their families in Cuba," he noted, expressing satisfaction at restoring the service.



This resumption comes after a trying period for many Cubans.



In the absence of Western Union's reliable channel, they had to resort to more costly and less secure alternatives for receiving money from abroad.







The service disruption, attributed to unexplained technical difficulties, had isolated the Caribbean island. This highlights its vulnerability in the global financial system.



Remittances are more than just monetary transactions for Cuba ; they are a critical economic pillar.







Revival of Remittance Services







The island's economy is battered by intensified US sanctions, the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and fluctuations in its tourism industry. It relies heavily on the money sent home by expatriates.



According to a 2023 ECLAC report, nearly 70% of the Cuban population receives some form of remittance. Precise figures, however, remain undisclosed by the Cuban government.



The return of Western Union 's services is more than just a convenience-it's a beacon of hope.



It promises not only to ease the financial strain on many Cuban households. It also bolsters the overall economy by ensuring a steady flow of dollars essential for local commerce and services.



This move sheds light on the interconnectedness of global economies. It also highlights the profound impact that international policies and corporate decisions can have on local communities.



As the island navigates through its economic challenges, the reliable inflow of remittances will be a key factor in its recovery and stability.

