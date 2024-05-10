Unpaid Internships, Unequal Opportunities

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Ummar Jamal

I pen this letter with a sense of urgency and concern regarding the absence of a regulatory framework governing legal internships in India. Some weeks ago, I posted a letter to your good self, seeking to lay down guidelines for regulations of unpaid internships in India. Now at

the time when I was expecting a positive outcome of my letter, it was disheartening to learn that your esteemed office itself offers unpaid internships.

Internships serve as invaluable opportunities for students to gain practical experience and insight into their chosen fields. However, when the paragon of justice,

the Chief Justice of India's (CJI) office itself offers unpaid internships, it creates a significant barrier for underprivileged students, hindering their ability to participate and benefit from such experiences. It perpetuates a cycle of Inequality, as it favors students who can afford to work for free, while excluding those who cannot. In particular, students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds face considerable challenges in accessing these opportunities.



While I had previously written to your good self about the issue of unpaid internships, discovering that your office also follows this practice was profoundly disappointing. It raises questions about the inclusivity of internships offered by the highest judicial authority in the country. Shouldn't internships be accessible to all students based on their capabilities rather than their economic status?

One of the primary obstacles is the financial burden associated with relocating for an internship. Many students may need to move to the city where the CJI's office is located, which entails expenses such as accommodation, transportation, and daily living costs. For students already struggling to make ends meet, taking on an unpaid internship becomes an unfeasible option.

Furthermore, the lack of financial compensation places an additional strain on students who may need to support themselves or their families financially. Unlike their more affluent peers, these students cannot afford to dedicate their time and energy to an unpaid internship when they need to work to cover basic expenses.

Consider a scenario where a student, equally capable of interning at your office, is prevented from doing so simply because they cannot afford to live in Delhi without stipends. This situation not only perpetuates discrimination based on economic status but also restricts opportunities for talented individuals who could contribute significantly to the legal profession if given the chance.

Is the legal profession meant for elites only? Firstly, National Law Universities (NLUs), considered to be top-notch legal institutes in the country, are inaccessible to the poor due to their exorbitant fees. Now, will internships at the top offices be offered only to the privileged only? Where will the poor go?

When the office of CJI inadvertently reinforces existing social and economic disparities, the dreams of lakhs of

ambitious and zealous students are shattered. It is

upfront against the constitution ethos. As the Chief Justice of India's highest temple of justice, I implore not only yourself but also the esteemed institution to start providing stipends to interns and lay down guidelines for legal internships. The absence of such guidelines violates fundamental rights and widens the gap between rich and poor students. Moreover, the requirement for unpaid internships disproportionately affects students from marginalized communities who already face systemic barriers in accessing quality education and employment opportunities.



It is essential to recognize that talent and potential are not exclusive to those who can afford unpaid internships. Many underprivileged students possess the skills, dedication, and drive to excel in prestigious positions, given the opportunity. However, by limiting internship opportunities to those who can afford to work for free, the CJI's office overlooks a vast pool of talent and perpetuates elitism within the legal profession.

Offering paid internships or providing financial assistance to interns from underprivileged backgrounds would be a step towards promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within the legal profession. By compensating interns for their work, the CJI's office would ensure that opportunities are accessible to students from all socioeconomic backgrounds, rather than just those who can afford to work for free.

It is crucial to address this issue promptly and decisively. By implementing a regulatory framework for legal internships, we can ensure equal access to opportunities for all law students, regardless of their economic background. Furthermore, providing stipends to interns will alleviate financial burdens and allow students to focus on their learning and professional growth without worrying about their financial situation.

I urge you to consider the gravity of this issue and take affirmative action to rectify the current disparity in legal internships. I sincerely hope that you will consider my humble request and take proactive steps towards reforming the internship system within your office and advocating for comprehensive regulatory frameworks nationwide. Your actions have the potential to transform the lives of countless aspiring lawyers and pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable legal profession.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer

The author is a columnist. He tweets at ummar_jamal and can be reached at [email protected]