(MENAFN- Baystreet) PetroTal Corp.

5/10/2024 12:10 PM EST

Glenn Wilkin - Friday, May 10, 2024

Stocks in Play

Stocks in Play

5/10/2024 - 12:30 PM EST - Calian Group Ltd. : Has agreed to acquire U.K.-based Mabway for up to CAD$41M. This includes CAD$32.4M on closing. Calian Group Ltd. shares T are trading up $1.88 at $56.00.









