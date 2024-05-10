(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Aims for 8 in Row
Dow to Push for 8-Session Win Streak
Dow Hikes, Achieves 7-Day Streak
Dow Aims at Seven Straight Daily Gains
Dow Looking at 7th Straight Upward Session Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, May 10, 2024
Stocks Push Higher, Dow Aims for 8 in Row Advertisment
Stocks rose Friday, putting the the Dow Jones Industrial Average on track for another winning session.
The blue-chip index hurtled 144.43 points to 39,532.19, putting the 30-stock index on track for its seventh consecutive positive day for its longest winning streak of 2024.
The S&P 500 progressed 12.95 points to 5,227.03.
The NASDAQ rocketed 63.39 points to 16,366.79.
3M was the Dow's best performer, as shares of the manufacturer rose about 1.5% on the back of an upgrade from HSBC.
The Dow enters Friday riding a seven-day winning streak, its longest since a nine-day run seen in December. The S&P 500 also advanced Thursday, closing above 5,200 for the first time since early April.
Stocks are on pace for a winning week. The Dow has gained 2.3%. The S&P 500 gained 2.1%, and the Nasdaq was higher by 1.6%.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, raising yields to 4.49% from Thursday's 4.46%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices grew 37 cents to $79.63 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices hiked $37.50 to $2,376.00.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN10052024000212011056ID1108199348
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.