Stocks Push Higher, Dow Aims for 8 in Row AdvertismentStocks rose Friday, putting the the Dow Jones Industrial Average on track for another winning session.The blue-chip index hurtled 144.43 points to 39,532.19, putting the 30-stock index on track for its seventh consecutive positive day for its longest winning streak of 2024.The S&P 500 progressed 12.95 points to 5,227.03.The NASDAQ rocketed 63.39 points to 16,366.79.3M was the Dow's best performer, as shares of the manufacturer rose about 1.5% on the back of an upgrade from HSBC.The Dow enters Friday riding a seven-day winning streak, its longest since a nine-day run seen in December. The S&P 500 also advanced Thursday, closing above 5,200 for the first time since early April.Stocks are on pace for a winning week. The Dow has gained 2.3%. The S&P 500 gained 2.1%, and the Nasdaq was higher by 1.6%.Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, raising yields to 4.49% from Thursday's 4.46%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices grew 37 cents to $79.63 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices hiked $37.50 to $2,376.00.

