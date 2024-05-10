US Offers Additional USD 400 Mln. Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 10 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden announced on Friday "a significant new package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine to support the brave Ukrainian people as they defend their country against Russia's aggression."

In a memorandum for Secretary of State he wrote, "By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 621 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (FAA), I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority under section 506(a)(1) of the FAA to direct the drawdown of up to USD 400 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown."

The "significant new package of weapons and equipment" includes "additional air defense munitions for Patriot and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems; Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; equipment to integrate Western launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine's systems," according to a press release from the Dept. of State.

It also includes "additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and ammunition; 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds; and TOW and Javelin missiles and AT-4 anti-armor systems; Precision aerial munitions; high-speed Anti-radiation missiles; Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles; M113 Armored Personnel Carriers; Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles; coastal and riverine patrol boats; small arms ammunition and grenades; demolitions munitions; and spare parts."

"As President Biden has made clear, the United States and the international coalition we have assembled will continue to stand with Ukraine in its defense of its freedom," the statement added. (end)

