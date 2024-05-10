'Thankful To NIA', Slain BJYM Leader Praveen Nettaru's Wife Says After Arrest Of Prime Accused

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 11 (IANS) The wife of BJYM leader Praveen Nettaru -- who was hacked to death in 2022 in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district by PFI cadres -- on Friday expressed her happiness after the NIA arrested the prime accused in the murder case.

Nutana Kumari said all her family members were happy over the arrest of Mustafa Paichar.

"All the accused in the case should be hanged. No such incident should recur in society. All our family members are happy, and I thank NIA officers on behalf of my family," Nutana said.

"Stringent punishment should be given to the accused and that should be a lesson to those who indulge in such acts," she added.

Mustafa Paichar was also carrying a reward of Rs 7 lakh and had non-bailable warrants against him.

The NIA in January 2023, filed a chargesheet against 21 accused, eight of whom had absconded after the crime.

Praveen Nettaru, a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) district executive committee member, was hacked to death by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Bellare village of Dakshina Kannada district by PFI cadres two years ago.

The NIA took over the investigation into the murder case on August 4, 2022.

Mustafa Paichar was arrested from Anemahal village in Hassan district along with Mansoor Pasha, who had harboured him.