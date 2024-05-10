Bp Reports Number Of Azerbaijanis Working For Company

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “At the end of the first quarter of 2024, the number of bp'sAzerbaijani national employees was 2,377 including fixed-termemployees,” Azernews reports, citing bp Azerbaijan.

“Since mid-2018, 90% of bp Azerbaijan's professional staff hasbeen nationals. Non-professional staff of bp in Azerbaijan is 100%nationalized.

bp will continue its efforts to optimize its learning anddevelopment programmes and will actively participate in public andprivate sector initiatives contributing to the development of thelocal talent market,” the company added.