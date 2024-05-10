President Ilham Aliyev: We Are Leading State In Caucasus, And Everyone Should Reckon With Us

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Today, on our demand only, four villages of Gazakh district arebeing returned to us. And it will be like this from now on. We havethe say here, we are the leading state in the Caucasus, we are theleading state economically, politically, militarily, in allaspects, and everyone should reckon with us,” President ofAzerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a ceremony to present apartmentkeys to the first returning residents of Shusha.
The President noted that both Armenia and the foreign circlesbehind it, those giving them false promises, will regret if they donot reckon with Azerbaijan.
