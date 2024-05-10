Thanks To National Leader's Activity We Embarked On Path Of Development: Says President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “May 10 is a dear day for each one of us, including myself, ofcourse – it is the birthday of the Great Leader. His biggest dreamwas to see these realities, to put an end to the occupation, and itwas thanks to his activity that we embarked on a path ofdevelopment,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during aceremony to present apartment keys to the first returning residentsof Shusha.

“The people of Azerbaijan showed their greatness again in 1993 people appealed to the Great Leader and invited him to takepower. Because the people of Azerbaijan were aware that only HeydarAliyev could save them from those misfortunes,” added theAzerbaijani leader.