Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif Invited To COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan MuhammadShehbaz Sharif received on Friday Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecologyand Natural Resources, COP29 President-Designate MukhtarBabayev.

Minister Mukhtar Babayev presented a letter of invitation fromPresident of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Prime Minister MuhammadShehbaz Sharif regarding the 29th session of the Conference of theParties to the United Nations Framework Convention on ClimateChange (COP29).

The Pakistani PM asked the minister to convey his gratitude forthe sincere invitation and congratulations for hosting COP29, themost important gathering of world leaders, this year, to PresidentIlham Aliyev. The Prime Minister noted that he is looking forwardto COP29.

PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistan fullysupports Azerbaijan regarding COP29.

Minister Mukhtar Babayev expressed his gratitude to the PrimeMinister for his support to Azerbaijan in its preparations for theupcoming COP29.