President: Life Will Be Brought Back To At Least 20 Residential Areas Before End Of This Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We are implementing large-scale programs in all liberatedterritories. Today, Shusha is already the sixth residential area towhich former IDPs are returning,” said President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a ceremony to present apartment keysto the first returning residents of Shusha.

“Former IDPs are also expected to return to the village of Susof Lachin today, so life will be brought back to at least 20residential areas before the end of this year,” the head of statepointed out.