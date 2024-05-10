Zelensky, Caputova Discuss Weapons, Peace Summit, EU Accession

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held talks with his Slovak counterpart Zuzana Caputova at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian leader said at a press conference that during the negotiations both parties discussed Ukraine's battlefield needs that are necessary to thwart an attempted Russian counteroffensive in the Kharkiv and Donetsk sectors, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Now not all of our partners promptly fulfill the agreements. We need the maximum concentration of Ukraine's friends to speed up the delivery. I am grateful to every leader who helps us in this respect," Zelensky said.

The two leaders also discussed diplomatic efforts to restore a just peace and return Ukraine to a united Europe.

"This time in May and early June is dedicated to active diplomacy – our work for the Global Peace Summit. We are doing everything to ensure the presence and joint work of a truly global majority at the Summit, and this is very important. Together, we must work out the framework for the effectiveness of international law and force Russia to respect this law. I am grateful to the President for supporting this work," Zelensky said.

He added that another strategic event that Ukraine expects this June is an event at the level of the European Union, the actual start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, "which we anticipate and which Ukraine deserves."

"Together with Slovakia, we have already done a lot to ensure a sufficiently strong position of European unity in the east of our continent, and we must continue this work," Zelensky said.

In the economic sphere, according to him, Ukraine and Slovakia should integrate the entrepreneurial potential of the two countries as much as possible and do everything so that the Ukrainian and Slovak peoples get more quality jobs, more industrial development, and more modern productions and businesses.

"In particular, we have significant potential for the development of energy, infrastructure, and defense industry in the complex of our countries. This is what will strengthen us strategically," he said.

Zelensky also recalled that Slovak President Zuzanna Caputova had become one of the first European leaders to visit Ukraine after the beginning of the Russian invasion.

"Mrs. President has always fundamentally supported our defense against Russian terror. Thanks to our cooperation, relations between our states have become the most meaningful since 1991," Zelensky said.

He added that the two countries' governments are currently "working on mutually beneficial projects in energy and cross-border cooperation."

Caputova arrived in Kyiv on Friday with a farewell visit.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine