Top Ukrainian General: Critical Phase Of War Will Come In Next Two Months

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, believes that the critical phase of the war will come in the next two months.

He said this in an interview with The Economist , Ukrinform reports.

According to the news outlet, with U.S. assistance only beginning to reach the front lines, Russian generals "are throwing in all the combat-ready materiel they have to test Ukraine's exhausted and undersupplied troops."

"Russia knows that if we receive enough weapons within a month or two, the situation could turn against them," Pavliuk said.

He said that Ukraine urgently needs more air defense and the anticipated delivery of f-16 fighter jets by early June will offer a significant "psychological boost.

Russia forming offensive grouping toward Kharkiv but capturing city seen impossible - ISW

The lieutenant general added that Russia would continue to focus on the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. But intelligence suggests Russian forces will soon stretch defenses by attacking the north-eastern districts of Kharkiv and Sumy.

"Russia is testing the stability of our lines before choosing the most suitable direction," the general said.

He also noted that Russia had not abandoned its ambition to ultimately take Kyiv.

"Defending Kyiv remains one of our main concerns, no matter how tough it is in the east. It is the heart of Ukraine, and we know the key role defense of the capital will play in the future," Pavliuk said.

One of the most urgent tasks on the general's desk is raising ten new brigades in preparation for the Russian offensive. Pavliuk added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces desperately need artillery and armored vehicles, which Ukraine hopes the West will provide. According to him, part of this new force will be deployed to protect the capital.