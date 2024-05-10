Enemy Missile Shot Down Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have intercepted a Russian Kh-59/69 guided missile over the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.
Ukraine's Air Command East announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"In the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of the Air Command East destroyed a Kh-59/69 guided air missile," the post said.
