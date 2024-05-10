President Of Slovakia Visits Moshchun

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During her visit to Ukraine, Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova visited the village of Moshchun, Bucha district, Kyiv region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Kravchenko.

"This is the third visit of the President during the war. Bucha, Irpin, Borodianka. She has seen all the consequences of the arrival of the "Russian world" with her own eyes," he said.



































The head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration said that today they visited Moshchun, another settlement that suffered significant destruction as a result of the full-scale invasion of Russian invaders.

"The 'Angels of Victory' memorial honoured the memory of the fallen defenders of Moshchun. Thanks to their courage and heroism, the attack on Kyiv was stopped," said Kravchenko.

The head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration also thanked Chaputova for her consistent position and support of Ukraine. "In times of war, it is invaluable to have true friends," he added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Slovak President Zuzanna Chaputova arrived in Kyiv on 10 May on a farewell visit.