Government Allocates UAH 750 Million From Reserve Fund For DIU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 749.7 million from the state budget reserve fund to the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided at today's meeting, Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, reported on Telegram .

“UAH 749.7 million has been allocated to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on a non-refundable basis at the expense of the state budget reserve fund to implement measures related to strengthening the state's defense capability,” he wrote.

As reported, the intelligence warns that as the situation at the front deteriorates, the enemy is stepping up destabilization efforts aimed at splitting Ukrainian society, including the use of mass events to do so, with its provocations.