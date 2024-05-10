Cairo Welcomes UNGA's Palestine Membership Vote

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 10 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Friday welcomed a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) vote for a Palestinian bid to become a full UN member.

In a press statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry commended the move as a "landmark decision" that reflects the historical reality and truth on the ground and a recognition of the rights of people who have suffered for over seven decades of foreign occupation.

It underlined that the UNGA decision came at a delicate time for the Palestinian cause amid unprecedented Israeli aggressions on the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights.

In this context, Egypt called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) and influential international parties to responsibly deal with this serious situation in the Gaza Strip, particularly the Palestinian city of Rafah.

Earlier in the day, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) backed a Palestinian bid to become a full UN member by recognizing it as qualified to join and recommending the UN Security Council (UNSC) to reconsider the bid favorably.

Submitted by the Arab Group and several other countries, the UNGA adopted a draft resolution with 143 votes in favor and nine against, including the US and Israel, while 25 countries abstained.

The UNGA resolution determines that the State of Palestine should therefore be admitted to membership as per Article 4 of the UN Charter, and it recommends that the UN Security Council reconsider the matter favourably. (end)

