Palestinian Leader Welcomes UNGA Vote On Palestine's Bid For Full Membership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 10 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed Friday the UN General Assembly's vote, with a sweeping majority, on granting Palestine's state as a full member.

Speaking in a press statement issued by Palestine news agency (Wafa), Abbas said Palestine, in light of this voting, would continue its endeavors to get full UN membership, by a Security Council resolution, calling on the countries that did not recognize Palestine's state to take the same step.

The UN resolution will support endeavors of Palestine's state at the UN Security Council to re-vote on full membership, he said.

He called on the US Administration to retreat from supporting the Israeli occupation's interest and to respect the will of countries and peoples for rights, freedom and vote in favor of full UN membership for Palestine's state.

Abbas extolled the countries that voted in favor of the resolution, which is compatible with the international law and expresses international consensus, to isolate the Israeli occupation, its grave crimes and violations of UN resolutions.

This overwhelming vote in favor of Palestinians' right is clear evidence that the world's stands united behind the values of justice, freedom and peace that embody the Palestinian cause and against ongoing Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people, he stressed.

Abbas reiterated the need to put an end to the Israeli aggression in the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem.

He called for a complete and immediate withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the war-torn Gaza Strip and the entry of humanitarian aid to all parts of the Strip as well as the return of those displaced to their homes and the prevention of displacement.

The UNGA voted with a majority of 143 member states on giving Palestine's state full UN membership, while nine countries voted against and 25 others abstained. (end)

nq







MENAFN10052024000071011013ID1108199196