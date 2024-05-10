Jordan Welcomes UNGA Vote For Palestine Membership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, May 10 (KUNA) -- The Jordanian Foreign Ministry on Friday welcomed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) vote for a resolution approving Palestine's full UN membership bid.

The ministry's spokesperson Sufian Qudah said in a press statement that the resolution adopted by a majority of 143 votes reflects an international consensus on the Palestinian people's rights to self-determination and the embodiment of their independent and sovereign state on the June 4, 1967, border with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He underlined the significance of the UNGA recommendation for the UN Security Council (UNSC) to reconsider the bid favorably.

Earlier in the day, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) backed a Palestinian bid to become a full UN member by recognizing it as qualified to join and recommending the UN Security Council (UNSC) to reconsider the bid favorably.

Submitted by the Arab Group and several other countries, the UNGA adopted a draft resolution with 143 votes in favor and nine against, including the US and Israel, while 25 countries abstained.

The UNGA resolution determines that the State of Palestine should therefore be admitted to membership as per Article 4 of the UN Charter, and it recommends that the UN Security Council reconsider the matter favourably. (end)

