               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Condoles With Bahrain King Over Sheikh Abdullah Bin Salman's Demise


5/10/2024 3:05:30 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Friday a cable of condolences to Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa over the demise of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salman bin Khaled Al-Khalifa.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his heartfelt sympathy over the death of Sheikh Abdullah, head of military office of King Hamad, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.
His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon Sheikh Abdullah, dwell him in paradise and bring solace to the ruling family. (end)
hm


MENAFN10052024000071011013ID1108199192


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search