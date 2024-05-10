Kuwait Amir Condoles With Bahrain King Over Sheikh Abdullah Bin Salman's Demise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Friday a cable of condolences to Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa over the demise of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salman bin Khaled Al-Khalifa.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his heartfelt sympathy over the death of Sheikh Abdullah, head of military office of King Hamad, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon Sheikh Abdullah, dwell him in paradise and bring solace to the ruling family. (end)

