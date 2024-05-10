               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Dissolves Parliament And Suspends Some Constitutional Articles For No More Than Four Years


5/10/2024 3:05:08 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait Amir dissolves parliament and suspends some constitutional articles for no more than four years

MENAFN10052024000071011013ID1108199189


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search