Gaza Death Toll Rises To Almost 35K Martyrs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 10 (Petra)-- The Gaza Ministry of Health said today, Friday, that since last November 7, there have been 34,943 martyrs and 78,572 injured as a result of Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip.The Ministry said that six massacres by the Israeli occupation against Gaza Strip residents resulted in 39 martyrs and 58 hospitalized wounded in a single day.Several victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them, the Ministry added in the daily statistical report on the number of martyrs and wounded as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip for the 217th day.