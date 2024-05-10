Rallies Countrywide In Support Of Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra)-- Today, following Friday prayer, a number of popular, political, and youth held marches in the Kingdom's capital, Amman, as well as in other governorates, to demonstrate support for Gaza and to protest the international community's silence over the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip, which have resulted in thousands of martyrs and injuries.The protesters called on the international community and international organizations to act immediately to halt the aggression, take serious stances to deter the aggression, and compel the occupation authorities to follow international humanitarian conventions and laws.They also expressed their outrage and denunciation at the ongoing brutal aggression and genocidal crimes committed by the occupation forces against defenseless civilians in Gaza in front of the world. which recognizes the right of the Palestinian people to have an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.In order to bring relief and humanitarian aid to the entire Gaza Strip, as well as medical and food supplies and equipment, as well as military field hospitals to treat the sick and lessen suffering of the Palestinian people, they reaffirmed their support for the Hashemite leadership and its honorable positions.