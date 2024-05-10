AI Stocks In Play - Soundhound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), Soars On Strong Growth Financial Results

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence.

The stock is trading at $5.58, up $0.83, gaining over 17.%, with a high of $5.97.

SoundHound AI reported its financial results for the first quarter 2024.

"Our first quarter sets the tone for 2024 as another year of strong growth for SoundHound. Voice AI is fast becoming a must-have tool for customer service, and that's reflected in the demand we're seeing for subscriptions," said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and Co-Founder of SoundHound AI. "As an AI company, we combine our 20+ years of technology innovation and billions of customer interactions to create the best voice AI technology on the market. Across automotive and customer service, global brands are increasingly looking to us to provide an exceptional experience."

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Reported revenue was $11.6 million, an increase of 73% year-over-year

GAAP gross margin was 60%; non-GAAP gross margin was 66%

GAAP earnings per share was a loss of ($0.12); non-GAAP earnings per share was a loss of ($0.07)

GAAP net loss was ($33.0) million; non-GAAP net loss was ($19.9) million

Adjusted EBITDA was ($15.4) million

The consolidated results include the operational and transactional impacts from the acquisition of SYNQ3, which closed in the first quarter; non-GAAP metrics1 exclude certain one-time transaction expenses, amortization of intangibles and fair value of contingent liabilities as described in more detail below.

Cumulative subscriptions & bookings backlog2 customer metric was $682 million and grew by approximately 80% year over year

Annual run rate of over 4 billion queries, first quarter up more than 60% year-over-year

Strong cash balance of $226 million at the end of the first quarter

