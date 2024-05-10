30K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, May 10 (Petra)-- Despite the Israeli occupation authorities' stringent military restrictions on mosque entrance, thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem.About 30,000 people, according to a statement from the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem, performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque.The Israeli occupation forces have increased their arbitrary measures at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City entrances since the beginning of the comprehensive Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank last October. At times, they have prevented Palestinians from the 1948 territories or residents of occupied Jerusalem from entering the mosque to pray.