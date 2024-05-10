Silver And Gold Recovered Quickly. What's Next?

Gold and silver have been enjoying a return to demand since early May, and buyers have stepped up in the last couple of days, bringing gold back above $2370 and silver back above $28.5.



Silver has recovered to the $28.0-28.8 area from where it reversed down in April after a few days of consolidation. This week's upward momentum revives the idea that the decline in the second half of April was a corrective pullback. The area of local lows in early May roughly coincides with the 61.8% pullback from the upside momentum from late February to the upper boundary of the consolidation area we discussed above.



This bullish scenario will be confirmed if the price consolidates above $28.8, which would open the way to the $33 area as a potential first stop. However, we need to remember that Silver has failed to do so for the past 11 years, with three significant episodes in 2020 and 2021 before the April test.

