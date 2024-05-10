SCHWEIZER Receives Future Prize From Ewald Marquardt Private Foundation For P² Pack® Embedding Technology (News With Additional Features)

EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Market Report/Miscellaneous

SCHWEIZER Receives Future Prize from Ewald Marquardt Private Foundation for p2 Pack® Embedding Technology

SCHWEIZER Receives Future Prize from Ewald Marquardt Private Foundation for p2 Pack® Embedding Technology Schramberg, Germany, May 10, 2024: As the number of electric vehicles increases, so do the demands on electrical power management in vehicles. To make power generation and engine operation more efficient, Schweizer Electronic AG's p2 Pack technology offers a long-term and sustainable solution to better convert and even recover the energy generated. This groundbreaking and important development was awarded the Future Prize by the Ewald Marquardt Private Foundation last week. The primary goal of the Future Prize of the Ewald Marquardt Private Foundation is to promote the knowledge base, designs and results of such developments and their industrial application, as well as to provide new impetus with promising ideas. With its p2 Pack embedding technology, a team from Schweizer Electronic AG was able to convince the jury from more than 40 submissions with just such an innovation: when a car with built-in p2 Pack technology brakes, energy can be recovered to an unprecedented extent and fed back into the battery. This energy can then be used to accelerate the car electrically. This saves fuel in city traffic, for example, and actively reduces CO2 consumption - a benefit for our future, the environment and society. Prof. Hans-Jörg Bullinger, chairman of the jury of the Ewald Marquardt Private Foundation and former president of the Fraunhofer Society, and Mrs. Margaret Marquardt, widow of the founder Ewald Marquardt, who died in January 2022, and member of the board of the Ewald Marquardt Private Foundation, presented the special prize of the Future Prize 2023 of the Ewald Marquardt Private Foundation to the representatives of Schweizer Electronic AG Schramberg, Mr. Thomas Gottwald and Mr. Alexander Neumann. Mr. Gottwald and Mr. Neumann accepted, the special prize of the Future Prize 2023 of the Private Foundation Ewald Marquardt, endowed with € 5,000, for their project last Friday, May 2, 2024. The Future Prize was awarded for the ninth time at the foundation's headquarters in Rietheim-Weilheim. Thomas Gottwald, Chief Technology Officer of Schweizer Electronic AG, expressed his gratitude for the special award on behalf of the project team and the company: "The p2 Pack technology is an innovative product that the end user will never see, but which brings great benefits and advantages to them personally, as well as to our environment and society. We would also like to thank our company, Schweizer Electronic AG, which has believed in our groundbreaking idea for years and has given us the space to develop a concept that has now become an important series product for the automotive industry". The topic "p2 Pack® – New Technology for the Integration of Power Semiconductors into Printed Circuit Boards" was submitted by Ms. Tanja Meister, Mr. Alexander Neumann, Mr. Artur Scheinemann and Mr. Thomas Gottwald from Schweizer Electronic AG.



Picture I (© SCHWEIZER) The Schweizer Electronic AG project team (from left to right): Thomas Gottwald (CTO), Alexander Neumann (Head of Innovations), Tanja Meister (Head of Quality Control), Artur Scheinemann (Head of Product Management)





About SCHWEIZER

Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany and Jintan, China as well as close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality and energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features. The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE“, „ISIN DE 000515623“).





