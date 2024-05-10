Original-Research: MPH Health Care AG (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: MPH Health Care AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbHClassification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to MPH Health Care AGCompany Name: MPH Health Care AGISIN: DE000A289V03Reason for the research: Vorläufige Ergebnisse 2023Recommendation: Kaufenfrom: 10.05.2024Target price: €81Target price on sight of: 12 MonateLast rating change: -Analyst: Ellis AcklinFirst Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu MPH Health Care AG(ISIN: DE000A289V03) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seineBUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 62,00 auf EUR 81,00. Zusammenfassung:Die vorläufigen Ergebnisse entsprachen weitgehend unseren Erwartungen. DerJE23 Nettoinventarwert (NAV) stieg gegenüber dem Vorquartal um etwa 16%, dadie M1 Kliniken-Aktie im Zeitraum Oktober bis Dezember um 20% zulegte. Dieswurde durch die gute operative Dynamik des Lifestyle- undSchönheitsspezialisten beflügelt, der eine besser als erwarteteMargenausweitung in seinem Injectables-Geschäft erzielte. CR Energy meldetefür 2023 ein EBIT von €65 Mio. (Vj: €75 Mio.), und die Aussichten für denverstärkten Fokus auf Lösungen für erneuerbare Energien bleibenhervorragend. Die Terrabau-Beteiligung zeichnet sich weiterhin durch ihrGeschäft mit erschwinglichen grünen Häusern aus, und das in einer Zeit, inder die meisten Bauträger aufgrund höherer Zinsen mit deutlich gestiegenenFinanzierungskosten konfrontiert sind. MPH wird der Hauptversammlung am 18 außerdem eine Dividende von €1,20 pro Aktie vorschlagen, was dieAnleger freuen dürfte. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei. UnserKursziel steigt auf €81 (zuvor: €62) aufgrund des Anstiegs des fairenWertes von M1 auf €18 pro Aktie (zuvor: €11,90) seit unserem letztenUpdate Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on MPH HealthCare AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUYrating and increased the price target from EUR 62.00 to EUR 81.00. Abstract:Preliminary results were broadly in line with FBe. The YE23 NAV climbedsome 16% vs end Q3 on the back of a 20% rally in M1 Kliniken shares in theOctober-to-December period. This was spurred by good operational momentumat the lifestyle and beauty specialist which delivered better than expectedmargin expansion in its injectables business. Meanwhile, CR Energy reported2023 prelims with EBIT tallying €65m vs €75m in 2022, and prospects for itssharpened focus on renewable energy solutions remain excellent. Terrabau'saffordable green-home business continues to differentiate it from thecompetition at a time when most property developers are being clobberedwith eye-watering financing expenses in the world of higher rates. MPH willalso propose a €1.2 per share dividend to the AGM on 18 July, which shouldcheer investors. We remain Buy-rated on MPH. Our TP climbs to €81 (old:€62) on the back of the increase in fair value of M1 to €18 per share (old:€11.9) since our previous update. Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlussessiehe die vollständige Analyse can download the research here:Contact for questionsFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbHHerr Gaurav TiwariTel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686web: E-Mail: ...-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

