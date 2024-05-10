World Brand Moganshan Conference Opens, Sharing Recipe For Forging Lasting Brand

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



DEQING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 May 2024 - The 2024 World Brand Moganshan Conference (WBS) kicked off on May 10 in the picturesque town of Moganshan, located in Deqing County, eastern China's Zhejiang Province, as the country celebrates the 8th China Brand Day.

Similar to the annual winter gathering of global leaders and elites in Davos, Switzerland, more than 4,000 participants from renowned companies around the world, as well as representatives from governments, international media, global academic institutions, and industry associations, have converged in the renowned destination of Moganshan, renowned for its legendary sword-making heritage. Together, they are exploring the path to brand development.

As a significant driving force in promoting the cultivation of a brand powerhouse, WBS was initiated in 2023 by Xinhua News Agency, China Council for Brand Development, as well as various partners including Zhejiang Province, Huzhou City and Deqing County.

The conference has established an international, authoritative, and professional platform for exploring the historical development patterns of global brands, analyzing the current development trends in the field, and envisioning the future of global brand development. WBS holds a position of great influence as one of China's most significant events centered around brand development.

Under the theme "Brands Bring Better Future for the World," this year's conference will encompass a comprehensive program of over 40 main activities and several supporting events, spanning across three days. In addition to renowned Chinese and global brands showcasing and promoting their products in Moganshan, the conference has also attracted participation from more than one-third of China's provincial-level regions, which seek to present their unique attributes and expand their cooperation networks through various means.

This year's WBS maintains its focus on China, while also emphasizing a global perspective. The diverse range of activities align with current trends and incorporate a global vision. The conference serves as a platform for communication and cooperation between Chinese and foreign brands.

At the opening ceremony and main forum, Joe Weinman, a 5G digital transformation strategist who proposed Cloudonomics, delivered a public lecture on global brand strategy in the age of artificial intelligence.

A series of international events, including an exchange event at lawn between Chinese and foreign entrepreneurs, a forum on the world's Top 500 brand development, a forum on international branding, and a think tank forum on global brand innovation and development, feature global brand topics. These events will analyze the driving role of cultural elements from different countries and regions in the growth of corporate brands, and explore effective strategies for cross-cultural brand communication.

During the conference, the 2024 China Brand Value Information and various rankings will be released, including the unveiling of the brand cases of sponsors and local governments, aiming to establish an authoritative release system in global brand development.

The event has assembled a distinguished gathering of domestic and international experts, scholars, and renowned entrepreneurs who will actively participate in discussions and share their insights on a wide range of topics.

These discussions will delve into the shared characteristics that contribute to the success of global brands, the cultural influences propelling the growth of such brands, and the essential principles that ensure the long-term viability of global brands. This diverse array of intellectual discussions will offer a rich and stimulating exploration of brand development.

"Think globally and aim for building a world-renowned brand," said Nan Cunhui, board chairman of Zhejiang-based CHINT Group Co., Ltd.

From its humble beginnings as a family workshop with only 8 employees, to its current presence in over 140 countries and regions, CHINT Group Co., Ltd., founded in 1984, has evolved into a globally renowned provider of smart energy system solutions.

According to Nan, companies must place reliance on technological innovation and foster a sense of craftsmanship in order to enhance product quality and brand value. Simultaneously, it is crucial to consistently broaden the global perspective, reinforce the scope and depth of corporate globalization, and, as a result, augment international influence.

Brand building is a top priority on China's agenda, serving as a strong driver for the country's pursuit of high-quality development, the creation of a high-quality life, and the enhancement of communication and cooperation with the world.

Since 2017, May 10 has been designated as China Brand Day, with WBS emerging as one of the flagship events of this occasion. It is anticipated that Moganshan Town will evolve into the "Davos" of the global branding industry.

According to the official plan, China aims to establish a comprehensive brand system by 2035. This system will encompass numerous corporate, industrial, and regional brands that are recognized for their exceptional quality, notable advantages, and independent intellectual property rights.

This brand system will be strategically positioned, highly competitive, and imbued with vitality, propelling China's overall brand strength to a prominent global position. It will contribute to meeting the increasing aspirations of the population for an improved quality of life.

