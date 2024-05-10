Gujarat's Ancient Ambaji White Marble Receives GI Tag For Quality & Tradition

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gandhinagar, May 10 (KNN) The Ambaji White Marble (AWM), prized for its exceptional quality and centuries-old tradition in religious and architectural marvels, has been bestowed with the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and TradeMarks (CGPDTM).

Mined from the Ambaji region of Danta Taluka in Gujarat's Banaskantha district since the early medieval era, this marble has been a celebrated choice for Indian temple architecture and intricate stone carvings dating back to the 7th century.

The hardness of AWM has enabled traditional stone carvers to create intricate masterpieces with minute detailing, as evident in the remarkable Jain temples from the medieval period and the region's exceptional artifacts and handicrafts carved from this marble.

Notably, Ambaji is renowned for its white marble, boasting a maximum whiteness range of 95.80 - 96.30 per cent.

The marble's composition includes silicon oxide, calcium oxide, magnesium oxide, iron oxide, aluminium oxide, and predominantly calcium oxide.

The Intellectual Property (IP) facilitation centre of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), set up by the Ministry of MSME, government of India, played a pivotal role in securing the GI tag.

Additionally, the Stone Artisan Park Training Institute (SAPTI), Gujarat government's Commissioner of Geology and Mining, Industries and Mines department, and the Banaskantha Collectorate were the nodal state government bodies involved in this achievement.

With the GI tag, the ancient Ambaji White Marble not only receives official recognition for its superior quality but also celebrates the rich tradition and craftsmanship associated with this exceptional marble variety.

(KNN Bureau)