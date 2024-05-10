Energy And Water Development Corp. (EAWD) Announces Filing U.S. National Stage Application Aligning With The Company's International Applications

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The U.S. National Stage patent application is part of the company's strategic initiative to secure its intellectual property on a global scale

EAWD is not just aiming to become integral to this expanding industry, but also to reassure stakeholders of its environmental responsibility and commitment to sustainability, tapping into the world's emerging markets

The patent revolutionizes water resource management by harnessing renewable energy to extract water directly from atmospheric humidity The company aims to provide sustainable value to each project while generating revenue by selling its systems and licensing its technologies, along with associated engineering and project management services

Energy and Water Development (OTCQB: EAWD) , a green-tech engineering solutions company focused on delivering water and energy to extreme environments, such as water sourcing independent from groundwater that doesn't require energy from the grid, recently announced the filing of its U.S. National Stage application under 35 USC 371, application number 18/688,661. This application is part of the company's strategic initiative to secure its intellectual property on a global scale. The application builds on the PCT/EP2021/074299 international application and aligns with filings in key markets, including Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia ( ).

EAWD, a company deeply committed to the water and energy sectors, prioritizes three key areas: generation, supply, and maintenance. The green tech industry is dynamic, with long-term demand growth driven by increasing water scarcity and energy requirements worldwide. By crafting sustainable...

