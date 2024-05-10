Web3mediabreaks Doubledown Interactive Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: DDI) Announces Participation At Upcoming Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) , a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms, will be spotlighted at the 19th annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference. The conference is scheduled for May 14–16. DoubleDown Interactive CFO Joe Sigrist will present during the three-day event; his presentation is slated to begin at 12:45 p.m. on May 16 and will be a virtual event. In addition, Sigrist will host virtual one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors that day.

To view the presentation, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd.

DoubleDown Interactive is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. The company is the creator of multiformat interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. DDI's flagship social casino title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games. Following its acquisition of SuprNation in October 2023, the company also operates three real-money iGaming sites in western Europe.

.

